On Monday, the results of the John Durham special counsel probe into the origins of the investigation of Trump and collusion with Russia to steal the 2016 election were released. We implore you not to believe what your favorite TV news station or your favorite know-it-all social-media commenter reports. Read it, then decide for yourself.
Oh, we know, who has time to read a 363-page report filled with a bunch of gobbledygook and footnotes. Fine, we agree, but at least read the summary. It is about 13 pages long and lays out the findings clearly. The next 300-plus pages are details that became the basis for the summary.
This is the first paragraph of the summary and sums up the findings quite well: “As set forth in greater detail in Section IV.A.3 .b, before the initial receipt by FBI Headquarters of information from Australia on July 28, 2016 concerning comments reportedly made in a tavern on May 6, 2016 by George Papadopoulos, an unpaid foreign policy advisor to the Trump campaign, the government possessed no verified intelligence reflecting that Trump or the Trump campaign was involved in a conspiracy or collaborative relationship with officials of the Russian government. Indeed, based on the evidence gathered in the multiple exhaustive and costly federal investigations of these matters, including the instant investigation, neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”
Our take is: There never should have been a Trump-Russia collusion investigation. Now you decide.
