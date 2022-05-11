Sen. Juan Barnett (D-Heidelberg), Rep. Robin Robinson (R-Laurel) and Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) discussed the implications of the largest tax cut passed in Mississippi history and how the eventual elimination of the state income tax would affect the state.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill into law that starts in 2023 to reduce state income tax collected through the next four years. The 4-percent income tax bracket will be eliminated in the next year and within the following three years, the 5-percent bracket will be reduced to 4 percent, the bill states. The tax-free income levels will be $18,300 for a single person and $36,600 for a married couple, according to the Associated Press.
Putting money back in the pockets of hardworking Mississippians was Robinson’s priority on the campaign trail, she said.
“So the past bill, No. 531, called the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act, is the largest cut in our history — $525 million tax relief to hardworking Mississippi families,” Robinson said. “I don’t know about you, but that’s a lot of money that can go back into the pockets of hardworking folks.”
One thing Robinson learned speaking to officials in states with no income tax is that it helps with the “brain drain,” in which more educated people leave the state.
“It helps people stay in the state versus leaving and going somewhere else if they don’t have that tax,” Robinson said. “The goal is to eliminate the 4 percent in 2023 and set the stage for full elimination of income tax down the road.”
The legislature has some things in place in 2026 to conduct a study if the state chooses not to eliminate the state income tax, she said.
“I think it’s a good thing for our state,” Robinson said. “It’s something I’ll continue to work for.”
The money coming into the state is outstanding, Scoggin said, and the sales tax numbers are “outrageously high” with people spending money.
“By doing this, by putting the money back into the people and cutting the sales tax, the whole goal is that you’re going to spend more money,” Scoggin said. “You’re going to go out and buy stuff, and by doing that, it’s going to stimulate the economy.”
Scoggins said he hopes the state will continue to grow and become more popular for retirement and keep younger people in the state.
The Senate and the House had to compromise, Barnett said, adding that he was one of five Democrats who voted for the bill.
“There was a general concern of why I should vote for this because, when you think about possible cuts to education, transportation, broadband and infrastructure,” Barnett said. “But at the end of the day,
I had to not let those fears of mine overshadow that we have hardworking people in Mississippi that need to be able to take home more of their earnings.”
One of the reasons Barnett voted for the bill was because what may seem like a small amount of money to some would be a game-changer for others.
“There are hardworking families that need that extra $90 or $100 a month,” Barnett said. “I hope that it does change the fact that we don’t have our most educated and brightest of the brightest leaving the state to go on and build other places.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.