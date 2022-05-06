Lawmakers break down 2022 at annual Chamber breakfast
Teacher pay, medical marijuana, roadways, tourism and tax breaks were the main topics on the minds of local representatives of Jones County — Sen. Juan Barnett of District 34, Rep. Robin Robinson of District 88 and Rep. Donnie Scoggin of District 89 — during a forum Wednesday.
During the Jones County Chamber of Commerce’s “Eggs and Issues: 2022 Legislative Breakfast,” Barnett, Robinson and Scoggin served on a panel discussion to go over how Jones County would be affected by the 2022 legislative session. Jones County had several efforts go through the legislative process, including a 1-cent tourism tax increase proposal in Laurel, $250,000 allocated for the Veterans Memorial Museum, $500,000 allocated for the Jones County Law Enforcement Complex, $913,800 for repaving the Jones County Industrial Park and that a portion of northern Jones County will now be in Congressional District 3, currently held by U.S. Rep. Michael Guest.
Barnett, a Democrat from Heidelberg who represents Jasper and part of Jones County, including Laurel, said the tourism bill passed was something the people of Jones County let him drive to get passed in the legislature.
“This was a city of Laurel bill,” Barnett said. “This was a Jones County bill... I feel like this bill was a brand new Cadillac that I didn’t buy but drove for Jones County and Laurel. There were some vetoers in the way. We had to get off the highway and go on a dirt road for a mile or two, but we managed to get it back on course.”
The new hotel/motel tax for the City of Laurel would put a 1 cent sales tax on local hotels and motels that will go toward a new welcome center and help increase tourism efforts in Jones County.
“The bill started with the team understanding how important this was, not for just Laurel and Jones County, but for the whole region,” Barnett said. “There’s really not a welcome center, that I can think of, that’s in a city between Meridian and the Gulf Coast.”
For the tourism bill in the House, there were a few adjustments and changes, said Scoggin, a Republican from Ellisville.
“The three of us may disagree now and then, but I will guarantee you that the three of us have Jones County, the cities of Laurel, Sandersville, Ovett, Soso and Ellisville as our best interest,” Scoggin said. “... We all agreed, we all knew what we wanted, and with that, we kept pushing and here we are. The wonderful thing about this deal is that unless you personally stay in a hotel in the city of Laurel, it’s not going to tax you.”
Now, more than ever, we need strong, bold leaders who put Jones County first and who put Mississippi first, said Robinson, a Republican from Laurel.
“We want to be those people to represent you, what’s good and what’s right, and we want to be the people to grow our community,” Robinson said. “It was exciting for me — it was my first real session because I was sworn in August of 2020 during the height of COVID. This was my first legislative session to work through.”
