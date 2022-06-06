There are some changes for the upcoming Democrat and Republican primary elections. Matthews, Shady Grove, Sharon and Sandersville precincts are now in 3rd Congressional District, and the remaining 33 precincts in Jones County are in the 4th Congressional District, Brooks said. U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo is the incumbent in District 4 and Rep. Michael Guest is the incumbent in District 3. Both incumbents are Republicans and both have opponents.
Carl Boyanton, Raymond N. Brooks, Mike Ezell, Kidron Peterson, Clay Wagner and Brice Wiggins are challenging Palazzo, while Michael Cassidy and Thomas B. Griffith are challenging Guest. On the Democratic ticket, Johnny L. DuPree and David Sellers are running for the 4th District seat.
The Democrat and Republican primaries are set for June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.