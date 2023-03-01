The Ellisville Garden Club commemorated Arbor Day on Friday, Feb. 10, by planting trees in memory of a former member and the husband of a current member. Members met on the campus of Jones College to plant a summer red maple tree in an area between the front of Jones Hall and the campus lake. The tree was donated to the college in memory of Sandra Wright a long-time mathematics instructor. Arbor Day chairwoman Sandra Shows opened the event with a brief history of Arbor Day. She then conducted the brief dedication ceremony and recognized a dear friend of Wright’s, Bruce Smith, who is a current faculty member at JC. A tape of the ceremony was made to send to the Wright’s daughter Nikki Thornton, who was not able to attend. Next, garden club members moved to the landscaped area between the Ellisville Public Library and the George Harrison Community Center to plant a coral bark Japanese maple tree in memory of Billy Doggette, husband of club member Sylvia Doggette. She is the past president of the Friends of the Jones County Library System and the current liaison to the Board of Trustees. Her daughters Angel Hughes and Kristi Bush, and grandsons,Jay Jay Hughes and Kaleb Bush joined her for the special dedication, again conducted by Shows. In the left photo, Shows is shown at the JC ceremony and in the other, Shows is with Sylvia Doggette at the library ceremony. (Photos submitted)
