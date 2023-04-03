The Ellisville Garden Club hosted its March meeting at the Ellisville First Baptist Church Family Life Center on Tuesday, March 21. Vice President DD Zumwalt welcomed the 18 members there as they enjoyed an array of finger foods.
The spring-themed decorations and refreshments had been prepared by March hostesses Sandy Hendrix, Edith West and Patricia Woodruff. The February meeting’s minutes were read by Sandra Shows and approved before the financial report was given by Donna Blackwell and approved.
Sherra Browning thanked members for bringing granola bars contributing to Ellisville’s Food Pantry obligation. The March Yard of the Month recipients were Cathy and Robert Salon, who reside in Merchant’s Circle.
Missy Garick gave an update on the Seed Library that the Ellisville Garden Club will sponsor in the Ellisville Library. She has purchased the wooden cabinets, envelopes and a variety of seeds, for which she will be reimbursed by the club. Other members have also committed to contributing seeds.
Browning reported that the Cancer Garden cleanup day was a great success and thanked everyone who was able to attend.
The Junior Garden Club had a fun and productive March meeting, where the 18 attendees made watering containers from milk jugs. Glynda Robertson discussed tasks that had been taken care of and asked for volunteers for unassigned needs for the upcoming Ellisville Garden Club annual plant sale, set for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15 on the corner of Front and West Holly streets. The sale has previously been a great success, and she encouraged members to make this year’s even better.
Members received plants provided by Teresa Gammell of Vesley’s Nursery. The meeting adjourned, with the last words being, “See you at the plant sale and bring lots of items.”
