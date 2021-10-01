At the first meeting of the 2021-22 year, the Ellisville Garden Club Yard of the Month Committee announced that the September Yard of the Month recognition was awarded to Peggy Fagin at 203 Jessamine Street. Her charming 1890 historic home is set in the midst of immaculate landscaping. A tall lantern wrapped with Confederate jasmine first welcomes family and friends, who next climb the attractive brick steps enhanced by creeping fig vine.
On either side of the steps are pots of Kimberly fern and white plumbago and beds of boxwood, anchored on each end by luscious holly bushes. A large Bradford pear tree, ready to change its appearance with stunning fall colors, sits to the left of the porch. More pots filled with a variety of green plants enhance the traditional Southern front porch with even more traditional wooden swings at each end that are filled with seasonal throw pillows.
A variety of smaller evergreen trees line the driveway along with a beautiful bed of irises, begonias, ginger and hydrangeas next to the house. Ms. Fagin is a relative newcomer to Ellisville and enjoys her new city and the house and yard she has lovingly added her unique touches to in order to reflect her creative and welcoming personality, the committee concluded.
