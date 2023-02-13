Former military intelligence official was with prostitute at D.C. hotel
•
An Ellisville man who was accused of making disturbing threats directed at local school and court officials was arrested in Washington, D.C. over the weekend.
Jonathon Barnett, 43, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center just after 2 a.m. Monday charged with making terroristic threats and retaliation on a public servant. Barnett was taken into custody by Secret Service agents at a Washington, D.C. hotel, where he was with a prostitute — a 28-year-old Pennsylvania woman he reportedly referred to as “God.”
Sgt. J.D. Carter and Reserve Deputy Joey Davis of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department made the 30-hour roundtrip to pick up Barnett at the District of Columbia Department of Corrections. The suspect is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday.
The ordeal started on Jan. 24, after Barnett threatened to “make a monument out of South Jones” in response to a message from a teacher about a writing assignment for his child. He noted that his children “know more than you because they are my children ... We write better than Faulkner.”
School officials took Barnett’s statement as a threat and Principal Dr. Catherine Ladner notified the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Carter, who is the lead investigator in the case, went to Barnett’s residence and found out from family members that he had headed to Washington, D.C. to “inform them about the CIA following him,” according to the report.
Barnett has a background in U.S. Navy intelligence, but he has a history of mental illness and acting out when he is off his medication, sources with knowledge of him reported. He was arrested in 2020 for causing a disturbance at South Jones Elementary School, records show.
Carter notified the Secret Service and, together, they determined that he was in South Carolina at the time. On the morning of Feb. 2, the school received another message from Barnett that read, in part, “I’ll come for you when I get done up here.” Just after noon, he wrote: “My children better be in Washington D.C. by then, if not more people are going to prison and hell.”
On Feb. 8, a Child Protective Services worker told Carter that she had been in contact with Barnett to make sure he would be at a Jones County Youth Court hearing on Feb. 28, and he repeated that, unless his kids were on a plane to Washington, he would “come back with a gun.”
The CPS worker provided screenshots of the profanity-laced messages to the JCSD, which included a threat directed at Judge Wayne Thompson and CPS that they were “going to play Russian Roulette with me holding the gun on national television. If God thinks you’re innocent, you will survive. If you’re going to hell, the bullet will pass through your brain. Have Faith.”
Barnett also called on Thompson to watch the movie “Shawshank Redemption” before accusing the court system of putting his children “on a trust fall. Off of a g - - damn building. How about i just start dropping bitches off the top buildings. Tell that degenerate to sing R. Kelly I believe I can fly when he does it.”
Barnett reportedly sent a voicemail to a school official threatening to shoot her in the head and threatened the judge and other officials, too.
“It was rough, chilling, very upsetting,” Superintendent Tommy Parker said of the messages. “I hope they don’t allow bail.”
The JCSD and school officials had extra security personnel posted at the school in minutes after learning of the threats, and they remained there until they had confirmed that Barnett was nowhere near the area, Parker and Carter said.
That’s what they would do at any school, Carter said, but he has a child at South Jones, too, so “I’m as invested as anyone else,” he said. “If I thought (Barnett) was in town, I would have been there myself.”
Barnett's location was monitored by JCSD investigators, with the assistance of state and federal law enforcement partners, throughout the investigation. At no time was Barnett a physical threat to students, teachers or staff at South Jones or other agencies, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
An arrest warrant was issued for Barnett, and on Feb. 9, the United States Secret Service took Barnett into custody at a D.C.-area hotel. That agency became involved because of possible threats directed at the president, family members told the JCSD. He does not face any federal charges at this time. After Barnett went through the legal process of extradition, Carter and Davis left Friday evening to pick him up — weathering rain on the ride up, then ice and snow on the way back.
“The Secret Service was great to work with, and Dr. Ladner was just awesome,” Carter said.
Berlin echoed that, saying, “We greatly appreciate the hard investigative work done by the United States Secret Service and our JCSD investigators in facilitating the arrest of Jonathon Barnett."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.