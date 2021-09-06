In an incident that sounds more like a bad country song than a crime, an Ellisville man was arrested after intentionally crashing his pickup into the home of his ex-girlfriend.
Chad Williamson, 39, was charged with felony malicious mischief after driving his GMC Sierra into the bedroom of the home of an unidentified woman who had broken up with him, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to the report on Thursday morning at the home on Highway 11 South, just outside the Ellisville city limits. The crash that resulted from his crush caused exten- sive damage to the home, but no injuries were reported, as the woman was not at home.
Williamson didn’t know that at the time, according to the
JCSD report. Williamson was arrested by JCSD deputies on the scene and charged with felony malicious mischief. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility in Ellisville and additional charges are pending as JCSD investigators review the incident.
