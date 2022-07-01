An Ellisville mother was killed when the car she was driving and an 18-wheeler were in a head-on collision Thursday morning on Moselle-Seminary Road.
Brenda Carlisle-Guinn, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Nissan Altima she was driving and a tractor-trailer that was driven by 44-year-old Tomeka Luckett of Carthage collided in a sharp curve near Southern Hens just after 6 a.m.
Guinn was headed east toward Interstate 59 and the big rig was headed west. It appeared that the point of impact was in the eastbound lane, said Sgt. J.D. Carter, noting that was just a preliminary report. A light rain was falling at the time of the crash, so road conditions may have been a factor, added Carter, who is the accident reconstructionist for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
She was wearing her seatbelt, officials said, but she was still ejected from the vehicle. That’s a rare occurrence, Carter said.
“That just shows the velocity of the impact,” he said. “Seatbelts usually save lives.”
Guinn was reportedly on her way to work at Hub Care Pathology in Hattiesburg, where she’d worked for 25 years. She and her husband Tony celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this month and her daughter Olivia recently turned 13. She also has a 23-year-old daughter Haley who has 2-year-old Hayes and 10-month-old Hensley. Her first husband Henry Carlisle passed away in 2011 and her sister Barbara passed away three years ago.
“She will be missed by all who knew her,” her husband Tony said. “She loved her family with everything. She loved the choir and music.”
She also loved making plans for the family to spend time together.
“She planned a year in advance,” her husband said. “I can’t express how much her family meant to her.”
Luckett was driving for M Robinson Trucking out of Morton, which was believed to be contracted by Southern Hens. She was transported by EMServ Ambulance for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.
The JCSD worked the accident along with volunteer firefighters from Moselle, South Jones and Southwest Jones. Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall also responded and made family notifications.
It was a particularly tough scene for several of the first-responders because the victim was related to one of their volunteers.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Brenda Guinn,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin, who responded to the scene along with Chief Deputy Mike Sumrall. “We mourn with them in her tragic loss and are praying for them.”
