The city of Ellisville will need to redistrict due to the population growth indicated by the 2020 census. Every 10 years after the U.S. Census, states, cities and municipalities look at the population growth to consider whether they need to redistrict.
That’s what Richard Donovan told the Ellisville Board of Alder- men at a special meeting Thursday night to hear the next steps in the process from Slaughter & Associates.
Ellisville grew by about 200 residents — from 4,448 in 2010 to 4,652 in 2020 — throwing the four wards out of balance just a bit, so the districts need to be tweaked, Donovan said.
“If it were perfect, it would be about 1,163 residents per ward,” Donovan said. “We are ultimately trying to rebalance and get it into the ‘one man, one vote’ principle and maintain equal distribution and racial distribution.”
Preliminary information showed the wards 1 and 2 grew, while population in Ward 3 decreased. Ward 4’s population stayed about the same and likely will re- main the same as it is now. Chris Hall represents Ward 1, while Jeffrey Williams represents Ward 2 and Aar- on Heidelberg represents Ward 3. Carson Graham represents Ward 4 and Ola Mitchell is alderwom- an-at-large.
The first step was to bring the benchmark plan to the board to show the popula- tion growth and the second step is a public hearing. Step three is to develop a redistricting plan and step four is to have the public review it. Step five is the implementation of the plan.
The city had two options for the next steps in the process and had to decide whether to conduct work sessions with Slaughter & Associates to rebalance the ward lines or have Slaughter & Associates bring a proposal back to them and tweak the districts from there.
The board voted to have Slaughter & Associates bring a proposal back for them to work off of and conduct a work session afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.