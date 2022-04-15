While it’s been referred to as “the devil’s lettuce,” several residents — many who take opioids for pain management from debilitating diseases, cultivators and those opening facilities — voiced their opinions at a public forum on medical marijuana. Eight residents spoke, with five supporting Ellisville opting in and three supporting Ellisville opting out.
Randy Laird, Ellisville Board of Aldermen attorney, prefaced the meeting to explain Ellisville’s options.
“I’ve read some recent texts about the misunderstanding of the bill,” Laird said. “This law is already in effect. It affects the city, the county and the entire state already. Our only option and the county’s only option is to opt out of part or all of it.
“Not any of it can be located in a residentially zoned area, period. But we all know residential zones touch commercial zones or industrial zones.”
A citizens’ initiative ballot for medical marijuana passed by over 74 percent, but then it went to the Supreme Court because of a technicality on the ballot, so the court threw it out, Laird said. That gave the legislature another year to work on the process and the result was a 445-page bill.
“Now, in 2022, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Medical Cannabis Act on Feb. 2, making it legal in every county, in every city that medical marijuana — medical cannabis — is going to be legal in the future,” Laird said. “Every county or city has until May 3 to either choose not to do anything — which means it rolls in as written — or opt out of all or part of it.”
There are cultivators, processors, transportation, waste products and dispensaries outlined in the bill. The cultivators will remain in the industrial areas of cities, but the parts that may touch the public are the dispensaries, Laird said.
At Thursday's meeting the opinions were split
Opt-in
Steve Sanders, an Ellisville native who lives with debilitating chronic pain, spoke first to the board. Sanders said it would be nice to see tax money go to Ellisville.
“Nine years ago, when I was diagnosed with a severe case of rheumatoid arthritis, I am 90 percent pain-free, but that 10 percent is like 100 percent of some other pain,” Sanders said. “I’ve had kidney stones, broken three ribs when I was hit by a car three years ago — that’s a hard pain.”
Sanders asked Chief Bruce Russell if there were any other laws citizens could opt out of, to which Russell replied no.
“You can’t opt out of speeding,” Sanders said. “If you do vote to opt out, we have the option of getting 1,000 signatures of registered voters. I believe we can get that easy, and it would call for a special election to override that vote.”
Sarah Howard had her first hip replacement at 38 years old and her second one seven years later.
“I’ve been on pain management for 11 years,” Howard said. “I’ve never had my pills lost or stolen, never had a miscount and never failed a drug test and take one every three months.”
One day, Howard wants to be off pain medicine, she said.
“The only way I see that is through marijuana,” she said. “It has never killed anybody, you can take it several different ways and it’s out there anyway. I don’t see why Ellisville would pass up on an opportunity to make tax dollars.”
J.D. Buchanan, who is starting a cultivation facility, said he would love to see the tax money go to Ellisville, Jones County and Laurel.
“They’ve already voted in cultivation in Jones County, and I’m spending money left and right,” Buchanan said. “I already have my building, but it’s going to be highly regulated from the laws. Some kid from off the street isn’t going to be able to walk in and buy it.”
If they don’t have an ID card, or if someone is over their prescription, they will not be able to buy it, Buchanan said.
“I don’t see why you should punish people in pain to pass up an opportunity just because someone might do something wrong,” Buchanan said. “People are going to do something wrong every day, and that’s just a fact.”
Opt-out
Leander Bridges, pastor of Springhill Baptist Church in Ellisville, said he felt that having Ellisville opt in was a bad idea because of what law enforcement has already seen with marijuana out on the streets.
“My grandfather had this phrase: ‘If a dog bites you one time, it’s the dog’s fault. But if the same dog bites you again, that’s your fault,’” he said. “Now, marijuana has already bitten us when it’s illegal and bitten us a lot.”
There are people who are hurting, but there has been nothing found that says it will cure everyone of all of their pain, Bridges said.
Edith West, a retired teacher, said she wants everyone who is in pain to have what they need to manage it, but medical marijuana could affect college students in the area, she said.
“Do you really want them to have an opportunity to make them high or make bad choices?” West said. “Just the thought that one young person would make a bad choice while they were under the influence of this drug, I don’t think it’s worth it.”
