On Thursday, Ellisville State School hosted a ceremony for its top employees to announce its 2021 Employee of the Year award. It was the school’s first ceremony since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.
“It has been over three years since we’ve held a traditional Employee of the Year program,” Director of Ellisville State School Rinsey McSwain said. “What a roller coaster those years have been with COVID-19 impacting lives around the world. Today, we are thankful to be able to gather together to honor all of you who have excelled in your areas as direct support professionals. It is important we say thank you to all of you, our frontline employees. You know what it's like to go above and beyond, especially during the trying circumstances we’ve had the past two years.”
The Top 4 employees honored were Alisha Liggins, Monica Herron, James Watts and Ethel Boykin, with Herron taking home the top award of Employee of the Year. Recipients were awarded plaques and cash prizes from the Direct Support Professional Recognition Program.
Sponsors for that program include Community Bank of Mississippi, Elkins Wholesale, House of Blessings Community Development, Accounting Associates, Aflac, Walley Forestry Consultants, Owens Business Machines, Hattiesburg Psychiatric Services, Victoria Everett Photography, the Ellisville State School Family & Friends Association and the Ellisville State School Employee Recognition Fund.
