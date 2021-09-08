An 18-year-old man was shot five times and injured at an Ellisville apartment complex late Monday night and the suspect remains at large, armed and dangerous, law enforcement said.
Ellisville police and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are searching for suspected shooter Jante Simpson, 18, of Ellisville after speaking to victim Keshawn Lecerepte, who is recovering at Forrest General Hospital and in a lot of pain, said Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter of JCSD.
“Simpson was supposed to turn himself in to authorities this morning (Wednesday) but must have had a change of heart,” Carter said. “We believe this to be an isolated incident, but he is to be considered armed and dangerous. Police are looking for any information that will lead to his arrest.”
The initial investigation indicates that Simpson reportedly knocked at Lecerepte’s apartment door around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When Lecerepte answered the door, Simpson was reportedly upset that Lecerepte had not spoken to Simpson in a while and reportedly told Lecerepte, “Don’t you remember me” before shooting him five times. Simpson then left the scene.
At the time of the shooting, two children ages 4 and 6 were in the apartment, and Lecerepte’s main concern was getting the children to safety, Carter said.
“His brother’s two children were in the home, and he called someone to let them know what happened to make sure the children were safe,” Carter said. “We think he tried to get the children into the car to take them to safety while the friend called 911 to report the shooting.”
The Ellisville Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, and Lecerepte was transported to Forrest General after sustaining life-threatening injuries from being shot in the arm, chest and leg.
The victim is still unsure why Simpson would do this, and investigators are still looking into a motive.
Bruce Russell, Ellisville police chief, said JCSD would help conduct the investigation into the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact EPD at 601-477-9252, JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
