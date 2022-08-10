Convicted child molester Lindin Ellzey’s motion for a bond pending an appeal for his conviction was denied by Judge Dal Williamson.
The victim endured emotional trauma from the years of abuse and the trial, and “Ellzey may threaten to take his own life” if he were given a bond, Williamson wrote in order denying bond. Throughout the trial, the survivor consistently detailed that Ellzey threatened to kill himself if she ever told anyone about the molestation.
Additionally, Williamson wrote that Ellzey may be considered a “flight risk” if he were given a bond while awaiting appeal “given that he is an educated man who has successfully run his own bail-bonding business for a number of years.”
“The young lady that was victimized in this case over a period of years has suffered enough,” Williamson wrote. “The court has great concerns that the release of the defendant during appeal would mean continued emotional torment for her and the traumatic fear of crossing paths with him.
“In considering this issue, the court cannot help but recall the disgusting details of the perverted acts forced upon her during those times when her mother was away from home ...”
Ellzey was convicted of three counts of molestation June 3 after a three- day trial. He asked for bond while he appealing his conviction in a recent motion filed by his attorney Christopher Farris of Hattiesburg. Ellzey was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years in post-release supervision along with a $3,000 fine.
“She was robbed of her childhood innocence and normal childhood development,” Williamson wrote, “and this court will not do anything to continue with her victimization now that the defendant has been found guilty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.