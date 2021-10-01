An embattled former Jones County Fire Council president died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday evening, multiple sources confirmed.
William Lee Garick, 42, was out on bond after being arrested Aug. 31 and charged with two counts of embezzlement after being accused of taking funds from the council and the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department, where he had served as chief.
The longtime volunteer firefighter and medic leaves behind a wife and two daughters.
“The Jones County Fire Council has been met with shock and profound sadness with the news of William Lee Garick's passing,” fire council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner said in an emailed statement to local media. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Garick family. We hope that they will somehow find peace during this difficult time.”
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call of the possible suicide at Garick’s home in the Calhoun Community, and he was transported by EMServ Ambulance to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death appeared to be a self-inflected gunshot, JCSD Investigator J.D. Carter said, but the body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
The JCSD had been at the residence a month earlier to seize paperwork, guns and other personal items that were purchased with public money Garick took from the accounts he had control of, according to the investigation.
Sheriff Joe Berlin expressed the sentiment of many people who were on the scene the day the property was being seized.
“He’s like a brother to me,” he said of Garick, who served as a volunteer medic for the JCSD SWAT team. “I never saw it coming … but the law is the law.”
The amount taken from the accounts could be as high as a half-million dollars, one source said, but it’s likely that investigators will say they can prove he took between $250,000 and $400,000, possibly making it the biggest case of taxpayer fraud in county history.
State Auditor Shad White issued a statement saying that his office would dedicate “whatever resources necessary … to resolve this matter.”
Garick’s death brings the criminal case to an end, but there are still insurance issues to resolve, District Attorney Tony Buckley said, so the investigation will continue for those purposes. Garick’s bond was set at $60,000, and he posted bail nearly two weeks later after asking the court to appoint him a public defender because he couldn’t afford to hire his own attorney. He told Judge David Lyons that he had only $1,500 in a bank account and owned nothing he could convert to cash to pay for a lawyer.
Garick’s daughter Alyssa started a GoFundMe account to help raise money for “My Daddy’s Funeral,” but it was “no longer accepting donations” after raising $2,260 in 10 hours, according to a message on the page. Right after his arrest, she posted on Facebook, “My dad is a good man. He made a mistake … my dad was in the fire service since he was 16, so over 25 years, and he helped countless people, some of them likely being your family members. So think about what you say before you say it and think about the other people that you could be hurting.”
