350th ‘Most Wanted’ suspect cuffed since March ’20
•
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department hit a couple of noteworthy numbers with a couple of suspects who were taken into custody on New Year’s Day.
Keith Billiot, 39, of Jackson had been eluding arrest for more than 10 years, and Chad McKean, 40, of Ellisville became the 350th “Most Wanted” suspect to be arrested since the JCSD list went live on the website on March 5, 2020.
Billiot was arrested by Flowood police on Sunday and picked up there by the JCSD on Tuesday and transported back to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He pleaded guilty to embezzlement in 2011 for stealing two iPads from Walmart in December 2010, where he was employed, and was allowed to participate in the Pretrial Intervention Program, but he failed to comply and had been wanted on a bench warrant since 2013.
McKean was arrested on a bench warrant for failing to appear for a status hearing in Jones County Circuit Court. His original charges were for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and for possession of meth.
“We continue to press hard to take into custody those individuals who are on our ‘Most Wanted’ list,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Our Court Services Division under the leadership of Sgt. Lance Williams is working diligently to locate and arrest those on this list who have outstanding bench warrants. His team is doing a great job!”
The JCSD website (www.jonesso.com) has a “Most Wanted” tab on the front page where residents may view those who have outstanding warrants. The JCSD website went live on March 5, 2020 after Berlin took office in January 2020 and reinstated the website. The 350 arrests of “Most Wanted” individuals has occurred since March 5, 2020.
The JCSD Facebook page, which has helped get tips that led to plenty of arrests, also reached a milestone over the New Year holiday, reaching and exceeding 25,000 followers.
“We utilize our JCSD Facebook page to connect with social-media users, share news articles from news media organizations and to post information that followers may find interesting and helpful,” Berlin said. “We also use the Facebook Messenger function to communicate individually with followers who may have questions or want to share information. It’s one more tool we have available to better serve our residents and communities and remain more accessible.”
