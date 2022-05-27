On Friday morning, Miss Jones County Karsyn Ulmer joined Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee in the signing of a proclamation for her new book, “Joycie’s Journey.” The book’s aim is to create opportunities for people with special needs by establishing environments that are inclusive.
“The book is based on my Aunt Joycie, who was born with cerebral palsy among other disabilities,” Ulmer said. “Joycie’s Journey is all about creating environments that are welcoming, uplifting and inclusive to those with special needs. We like to use the phrase ‘enabling the disabled’ in short.”
Ulmer will be competing in the Miss Mississippi Pageant June 22-25 in Vicksburg.
The pageant will feature 31 contestants from across the state.
