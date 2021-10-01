Laurel Little Theatre’s production of “Steel Magnolias” has been so popular, another weekend has been added. The entire two-week initial run sold out before opening night — the first time that has happened at LLT since 1980.
The added performances will be Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8-10) with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
These shows are expected to sell out. Call 601-428-0140 for reservations. Anyone who can’t come that extra weekend and would like to be on waitlist for tonight (Saturday) and Sunday’s shows, email LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.
