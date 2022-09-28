Committee ramping up pressure over proposed median
Six dozen donuts from Garcia’s might be the best treat the Mississippi Department of Transportation decision-makers have ever had at a meeting, but the sweet treats weren’t enough to change their minds on the proposed State Route 15 Improvement Project on 16th Avenue in Laurel.
At the latest MDOT commission meeting, Ron Swindall of the 16th Avenue Committee brought the donuts to each commissioner in attendance. Southern District Commissioner Tom King, whose district the proposed project will be in, attended the meeting through a video chat. Calls to King’s office were not returned as of press time on Wednesday.
“Businesses that will be most impacted by this project are ones like Garcia’s Donuts,” Swindall said at the meeting at the Laurel-Jones County Library on Tuesday. “They all agreed that the donuts were very good, and I told them that I thought it would be a shame if their proposed median ended up putting Garcia’s out of business. It is going to be very difficult for morning traffic headed south on 16th Avenue to make that left turn.”
The committee has ramped up efforts to combat the median that is proposed to be constructed from Interstate 59 to Audubon Drive at the edge of the city limits. Committee members have been present — and plan to continue to have a presence — at every meeting of the MDOT commission. Hundreds have signed petitions and committee members are in the process of collecting facts to dispute MDOT’s safety concerns and pleas to MDOT to consider other options are all being used to try and prevent the median that will affect the 138 businesses on the city’s busiest thoroughfare.
Pressure to support the opposition of the 16th Avenue median has also ramped up on Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee and the Laurel City Council. The committee plans to collect up to 1,000 signatures from each ward in the city to present to Magee and the city council.
“A thousand signatures is a lot, but it will send a message that their constituents are firmly against this,” Swindall said. “They are afraid of financial backlash from MDOT. The Jones County Board of Supervisors had the same reservations, but they did send a letter in support of us.
“We want MDOT to see common sense on this. There are other things to consider if safety is the real concern. We want them to consider synchronization of the traffic lights, increased police presence and additional striping and turn signals. Things like that give MDOT an out as we ramp up the pressure on them. If they want to spend $25 million, there are better ways it can be used.”
But the 16th Avenue Committee believes common sense is not the motivating factor behind the median.
“A retired MDOT executive is a partner in an engineering firm that stands to make a lot of money off of this,” Swindall said. “We know they have a bunch of money they want to spend and people like that stand to make a ton of money off of projects like this. But they have not once considered the effect this is going to have on our local businesses.”
