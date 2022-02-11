Social media caused quite a stir when a man was invited to one church and showed up at another on Sunday. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell has been inundated with calls from churches around the state about the incident.
Rumors across social media stated that a man had guns and a bulletproof vest when he went into the Assembly Church of God on Highway 11 in Ellisville, but none of this information is credible. Russell said the man had a vape pen and no indication of wearing a bulletproof vest after reviewing the church's security footage.
Russell said Homeland Security contacted him Thursday and said the visitor was “a good Christian man.” Caitlin Rice Hux wrote in a post that her father invited the man to Centerville Baptist Church, but him not being from the area, went to another church.
Church security handled the matter and deemed that he was not a threat to the congregation. He was never asked to leave and invited into the church after security spoke with him. In a post circulating around social media that a cross is a “one sure sign of an attack is they will lay a cross down inside the church just before. They went back and looked on the table and he had laid a cross on the table.”
But the man had brought the cross as a gift for the church. Hux’s family asked about the cross and the man stated “in his culture, it was customary to take a cross to a church and leave it,” according to Hux’s post.
Russell said the man was traveling and visiting several churches in the area.
“There was never a weapon brandished or found on the man,” Russell said. “There should be an app developed so that churches can communicate with each other to get the correct information out when something like this occurs.”
No criminal activity took place at the church that day. While this incident was not a threat to the community, Russell said it was good that churches are remaining on alert for suspicious activity.
“In this day and age with what’s going on across the country, churches need to look out for suspicious activity,” Russell said.
