A much-needed tech upgrade, new body cams, arrived at the Ellisville Police Department along with the approval of a new body-worn camera policy.
Ellisville Police Department’s fundraising efforts — with help through local businesses and support from the community — allowed for the purchase of 12 new body cams. The department raised nearly $15,000 for the purchase of the new cameras that cost about $900 per unit and paid for the cost of mounting brackets for officers to wear the cameras and docking stations to upload footage. The department received its new Motorola Vista 300s recently and was due for an upgrade, said EPD Chief Bruce Russell.
“EPD was the first department in the county to begin using body cameras and need to replace its current technology,” Russell said. “It’s a huge advantage for the officer because you get the ability to collect evidence, and as long as that camera is on, the officer has to stay professional.”
Without the video, it’s people’s words against each other, Russell said.
“There are three sides to every story,” Russell said. “What the suspect comprehended, what the officers comprehended and what the video collected.”
The cameras also provide an extra layer of accountability for the officer’s conduct. The officers are only able to press record and stop the video, Russell said.
“They cannot delete the footage,” Russell said. “The only thing he can do is bring it to the docking station, and it automatically uploads. He does not have access to it after that point. For anything to be saved, it has to be done by administration.
“There is no possibility of it being altered by patrols.”
Small departments have to raise funds for the purchase because the city budget is limited, Russell said.
“For anything extra, we have to try to put in or scrounge to do some fundraisers for them,” Russell said. “I believe our last systems were bought outright by Howard Industries.”
This can put smaller departments at a disadvantage, as the department faces the same issues as large departments in their day-to-day work.
“We are facing the same issue with our ‘tasers,’” Russell said. “Our ‘tasers’ are second-generation tasers. Now, when we have a ‘taser’ that quits operating, we can’t send it off to get fixed. It’s obsolete.”
The department is looking at close to $3,600 per officer to supply them with new “tasers,” and Russell is researching options for replacements. The general fund for the city of Ellisville is used to purchase new equipment for the department and will possibly be put in the department's budget for 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.