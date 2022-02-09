A suspicious individual who appeared at a Pentecostal Church on Highway 11 in Ellisville on Sunday was deemed not a credible threat, Ellisville police said.
“It was checked out by church security and no criminal charges were brought forward,” said Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell.
A man appeared at First Assembly of God Church acting suspiciously, but it was found that he was no threat to churchgoers. There was never a weapon brandished at the church or found on the individual, Russell said.
“The rumors have made it a lot worse than it actually was, but we need to stay on alert,” Russell said. “It’s a good thing that people are aware of what’s going on at churches and staying on alert for suspicious activity.”
