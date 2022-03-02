A trustee who became an escapee is now back in custody, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reporting.
James Lee Boleware, 25, was on an inmate work detail on Westside Drive in Moselle when he reportedly ran away. Sgt. Cody Pitts and Deputy Troy Lewis found him trying to hide near the Moselle Community Center just after noon and he was taken back to the jail. He was arrested in January and charged with burglary of a dwelling, grand larceny and simple assault-domestic violence.
He will now add “escape” to his list of charges.
