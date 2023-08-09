A former law enforcement official who is accused of robbing a convenience store a day after he was fired for embezzling from it was arrested hours later when he returned to pay back “a loan” to the manager.
Dwight Nathan Fayard II, 41, of Ellisville was charged with robbery after being arrested by Ellisville police just before noon on Monday at the Valero store (formerly Dixie Gas) on Highway 11.
Officers responded to the store just before 1 a.m. Monday after getting a report of a robbery. The suspect was described as a white man with a face covering, black jacket and sunglasses who came into the store and “stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register,” then fled on foot, according to a press release from EPD Investigator Kyle Pickett. “He didn’t say a word during the commission of the crime.”
Officers learned that Fayard had been fired from the store the previous day after the manager reportedly observed him on a security camera taking money, and the ex-employee became the primary suspect in the robbery.
On Monday at 9 a.m. or so, the EPD was alerted that Fayard was back in the store attempting to “pay the manager back for a loan that was given to him,” according to the press release.
Fayard didn’t make it out of the parking lot. EPD officers took Fayard into custody there, searched his vehicle and interviewed him, then charged him with robbery.
He made his initial appearance in Ellisville Municipal Court and Judge Travis Haynes set the suspect’s bond at $15,000.
“All the police officers who worked tirelessly through the night, and those who were called in to assist, are to be commended for their quick work and response to this incident,” Pickett said.
Fayard has reportedly worked in law enforcement and as a volunteer firefighter/medical first-responder in the past, but he no longer has either of those positions, sources with knowledge of him said.
He was questioned when his wife was found dead of a gunshot in their home in the Powers Community in July 2021, but there was no evidence to charge him with murder, according to the investigation.
Fayard has worked with the Sandersville Police Department, as an officer at Ellisville State School and as a corrections officer with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, according to his Facebook page, which has photos with him in those agencies’ uniforms over the years. A post on Jan. 1, 2018 shows that he started a job as a parapsychologist for Magnolia State Paranormal.
