A former auxiliary deputy who is accused of shooting and killing a man in a church parking lot is facing upgraded charges, but he is still free after posting $300,000 bond.
George Ryan Walters, 43, got to go before a specially appointed judge via video conference on Friday afternoon for the bond hearing after he was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Special Judge Lamar Pickard of Copiah County set Walters’ bond at $300,000 after the state Supreme Court assigned the case to him.
Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson recused himself from the case on Friday afternoon after special prosecutor Chris Hennis filed a motion asking him to. The reason for the request had to do with the fact that Williamson, when he was in private practice, represented Walters in a divorce case and had a friendship with him and his father, who served as a hospital board member while Williamson was counsel for South Central Regional Medical Center.
Walters was initially charged with second-degree murder after the April 2 shooting death of James Corey Donald outside The Rock Church on Highway 15 South. He was free on $50,000 bond after passing out and being transported from Jones County Justice Court in an ambulance.
The new indictment, for first-degree murder, says that Walters killed Donald “by shooting him in the back with a Glock 48, 9mm handgun.” The indictment for aggravated assault says that Walters caused “serious bodily harm by kicking James Corey Donald in the head ...”
The indictments reflect the findings of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which handled the case at the request of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Walters was an auxiliary deputy with the department, but was reportedly off duty on the night of the shooting, serving as a member of the church’s security team. Video surveillance reportedly debunked the defendant’s initial claims of self-defense.
Asked why the charges were upgraded, Hennis said, “That was a decision made by the grand jury.”
Walters is being represented by attorney Tim Farris.
Hennis, who is district attorney in the district that includes Jasper County, was asked by Jones County DA Brad Thompson to handle the case to avoid the appearance of a conflict because of Walters’ affiliation with the JCSD.
A defendant with a high bond from another recent case was also released from jail after making bail. George Shirley, 53, of Ovett was out on $101,500 bond after being charged with domestic aggravated assault for being accused of shooting at his wife during an ongoing, escalating dispute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.