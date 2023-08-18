A former auxiliary deputy who was charged in the shooting death of a man outside a church in April has been reindicted on an upgraded charge and a special judge was appointed to set his new bond after Judge Dal Williamson recused himself from the case.
George Ryan Walters, 43, was indicted for first-degree murder and aggravated assault, special prosecutor Chris Hennis said in Jones County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon.
Judge Lamar Pickard of Copiah County set Walters’ bond at $300,000, which Walters posted and was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center, according to the jail’s website. Walters reportedly had the bond hearing via video conference with the senior status judge on Friday afternoon.
Hennis filed a motion asking Williamson to recuse himself from the case because the judge, when he was in private practice, represented the defendant in a divorce proceeding and the judge served as counsel for South Central Regional Medical Center, where the defendant’s father was a board member and where the judge’s son-in-law is employed.
Williamson acknowledged all of those facts, adding that he had developed a “friendship” with the defendant and his father. Since both attorneys couldn’t agree that Williamson could try the case, “I don’t think I have any choice but to recuse myself.”
Walters’ attorney Tim Farris asked if Williamson could go ahead and set a bond for his client, but that request was denied and deferred to the special judge who will be appointed to try the case. Williamson said he would file the request with the state Supreme Court to appoint a judge “as soon as possible” to preside over a bond hearing.
Walters was originally charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old James Corey Donald of Ovett in the parking lot of The Rock Church off Highway 15 South during a Sunday evening service.
Damning details of the deadly shooting came out in Jones County Justice Court after the unusually short investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Surveillance video showed Donald “reapproaching” a side door of the church when Walters met him and “initiated a physical confrontation,” striking Donald “in the face with his fist,” MBI agent Zach Summers told Judge Grant Hedgepeth.
Donald then turned around and ran as Walters “gave chase, pulled his gun and shot,” Summers said. Donald continued to run before “coming to rest” at the southeast corner of the church.
When Walters got to Donald, he “kicked him in the head,” Summers said.
Donald was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a little after 8 p.m. The autopsy showed the cause of death was a “gunshot wound to the back,” and it was noted that he had a hemorrhage and abrasions on the side of his head. The manner of death was ruled as homicide, Summers said.
During that April court proceeding, Walters collapsed and was transported from the courtroom by ambulance to the hospital. His bond was set at $50,000 and he had remained out of jail until Thursday, when he was booked back into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on the upgraded charge.
Walters was an unpaid auxiliary deputy with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. He wasn’t on duty that night but he did serve as a member of the church’s security team, according to reports. Immediately after the shooting, he told members of the JCSD that the victim had reached for his gun, but they called for MBI to handle the investigation. Surveillance video later refuted Walters’ version of events, according to the MBI investigation, and he was charged.
Williamson then appointed Hennis — the district attorney whose district includes Jasper County — to handle prosecution of the case to avoid the appearance of any conflict.
Walters’ new bond was set at $300,000 per charge, and the bonds run concurrently.
