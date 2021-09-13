Garick testified he didn’t have money to hire attorney
A former fire official who said he didn’t have enough money to hire his own attorney after being accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars of public funds did manage to scrape up enough cash to bail out of jail.
Lee Garick, 42, was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center at 10:16 on Friday night, according to jail records. He was booked into the jail on two counts of embezzlement on Aug. 31, and Judge David Lyons set Garick’s bond at $60,000 during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court that day.
During the proceeding, Garick said, “I can’t afford it” when the judge asked if he intended to hire his own attorney. Garick told Lyons he would need to appoint
a public defender to handle his case.
Garick swore under oath that he owned nothing that could be converted to cash and used to hire a lawyer, and he testified that he had only $1,500 in a bank account. Defendants who ask for a public defender are also asked if they have any family or friends who could help them pay for a lawyer, and they sign a statement saying that they don’t.
Jail records show that Garick used Bailey Bonding to post bail, meaning he had to come up with $6,000 to get out of jail.
Garick was president of the Jones County Fire Council for almost two years, and he also served as chief of the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department. He is accused of embezzling from both accounts and converting as much as a half-million dollars to personal use, one source said. It’s likely that the amount investigators will say they can prove was stolen is between $250,000 and $400,000, which would make it the biggest case of taxpayer fraud in county history.
Business items for Garick’s Redline Solutions may have been purchased with fire council funds, but plenty went for personal items, including a side-by-side ATV, a zero-turn mower, an above-ground pool, firearms, numerous Amazon purchases and cash-app transfers that were used to pay his employees and/or his family — and even his wife’s gastric-bypass surgery, sources close to the case have said.
Garick served as a volunteer firefighter for a quarter century and was even a volunteer medic for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team.
The JCSD, state Auditor’s Office and Department of Homeland Security are involved in the case.
One of his daughters took to Facebook to note that her dad was in the fire service since he was 16, “and he helped countless people, some of them likely being your family members.”
The Board of Supervisors is in the process of setting up a new system of checks-and-balances for entities that receive substantial funding from the county. The fire service receives funding from the county, local water departments and the state.
New council officials are cooperating with investigators and supervisors, they said in a press release.
“The Jones County Fire Council is appalled and aggrieved by the actions of what is believed to be a single individual,” JCFC spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner said. “Many firefighters in Jones County are struggling with emotions, particularly anger, in light of Mr. Garick’s arrest.
“It is difficult for many to communicate without the hurt and anger being manifest. Every firefighter in this county placed a great deal of trust in Mr. Garick and has been hurt by his arrest, along with every citizen in Jones County.”
