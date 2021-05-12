A woman who used to work at the jail wound up behind bars for helping someone who was on the lam, officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
Bri Lowery Mordecai, 24, was charged with hindering prosecution for her role in helping 27-year-old burglary suspect Brian Davis elude arrest, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD’s Narcotics Division said.
“The law is the law, and we hold officers to a higher standard than criminals,” Driskell said. “We expect criminals to be criminals, but we don’t expect that of our own, and we will do what we can to make sure they get punished to the fullest extent when they break the law.”
Davis was wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear for a scheduled appearance in Jones County Circuit Court on a burglary charge.
The JCSD received information that Lowery was providing him with a place to stay, transportation and caring for him “even though she knew he was a wanted felon and trying to avoid capture,” Driskell said.
Davis was arrested and booked into the jail on May 3. When Lowery went to visit him on Saturday, she was detained and then taken into custody, Driskell said.
She made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court and Judge Grant Hedgepeth set her bond at $5,000. She posted that and has since been released.
Mordecai was promoted to corporal at the Jones County Adult Detention Center last year, but her employment there ended about six months ago. She often accompanied inmates to Jones County Circuit Court for their appearances before Judge Dal Williamson.
“Anyone who helps someone who’s on the run from the law can be held accountable, no matter who they are,” Driskell said. “If we don’t police our own, who will?”
