Six more women make similar claims on social media
An ex-law enforcement officer is behind bars after being accused of raping an ex-girlfriend over the weekend, and more women are reporting similar experiences with him on social media.
Skyler Prunera, 28, of Soso was charged with rape, and he was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center just before midnight on Monday.
He made is initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday, and Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $50,000. Prunera said he planned to hire his own attorney.
The unidentified accuser went to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and reported that Prunera came to her home on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, “He wanted sex, she said no, then he dragged her from the couch to the bedroom and forced her to have sex,” Investigator J.D. Carter said, citing the affidavit that she signed.
There is evidence to support her story, and it’s being sent to the crime lab, Carter said, but he couldn’t go into details. The suspect and the accuser have a child together, which is why he was at her home, Carter said, and they reportedly had an “on-and-off” relationship.
Prunera was picked up by the JCSD while driving on Sasser Road — just off Lower Myrick Road — on Monday night. He denied any wrong-doing, Carter said.
Since his mugshot appeared on the JCSD’s jail website, one local woman took to Facebook to post that Prunera had raped her 10 years ago — when she was 13 and he was 18.
“For many years, I have felt like it was my fault ... because I had a crush on him ... because I thought he was cute ... NO, JUST NO,” she wrote. “Now that I’ve seen this, I can’t help but think that (his accuser) could have been saved if I would have SPOKEN UP many years ago. To whoever the girl is, I’m sorry I didn’t speak up, but just know that you are not alone!”
Her words proved prophetic, because a couple of hours after her post, five more women contacted her and accused Prunera of doing the same thing to them.
Another woman posted that she had to file a protective order against him. None had come forward to formally press charges as of Wednesday morning.
“We do encourage people to file reports in the jurisdictions in which (the incident) happened,” Carter said.
Prunera was involved in a controversial situation in the year he was with the Laurel Police Department. He was off-duty when he punched a 16-year-old boy in the face while they were in a group that was drinking together in February 2020.
Carter handled that investigation and the District Attorney’s Office determined that Prunera should be charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor, because of the circumstances of the case. Prunera’s pregnant girlfriend had been pushed and he punched the person he believed to be the culprit.
Both young men had been drinking, too, according to the investigation. Prunera reportedly had a similar charge dismissed in another county a couple of years earlier in a case where it was determined that he was defending his younger
brother.
When Prunera graduated from the police academy in April 2019, he was No. 1 in the physical fitness test out of 70 officers in his graduating class.
He no longer works in law enforcement. It’s believed he had been working on power restoration in Louisiana at the time of his arrest.
