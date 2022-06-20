A former Southwest Mississippi Community College soccer player from Laurel and a Jasper County man are facing serious charges for unrelated sex crimes.
Raquaivious Clark, 23, was charged with rape last week from the Laurel Police Department. He made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $25,000.
Clark played for the Bears in 2017 after a standout career at Laurel High School, according to the SWCC website. He was selected all-Region 3-5A as a senior at LHS. He was not listed on the Southwest soccer team’s 2018 roster.
It was a forcible rape, and the victim was known to Clark, said Chief Tommy Cox.
“We can’t really talk about the case because we don’t want to put any more stress on the victim in this case,” Cox said. “That’s why we are so tight-lipped about it.”
In an unrelated case, a Paulding man was arrested for sexual battery of a child. Andrew L. Smith, 27, was wanted on the charge and the Laurel Police Department put out a post on social media asking for the public’s help searching for him. He was listed as wanted on the National Crime Information Center database. The initial report was made to LPD on June 12, and Smith was arrested on June 13.
He turned himself into the LPD. Robertson set his bond at $50,000. Lt. Mark Evans is the lead investigator in the ongoing investigation.
