The campaign slogan printed on the sign is “Focused on our Future.” But somebody used spray paint to give it one more F-word, and the culprit went to jail for it, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Stephen Hurtt, 36, of Laurel was arrested for malicious mischief on Sunday and pleaded guilty to the charge in Jones County Justice Court on Monday. He admitted to spray-painting the profane word over a large campaign sign for Sheriff Joe Berlin, making it unusable.
The sheriff said he would pursue criminal charges against anyone who vandalizes the signs of any candidate, not just his.
“We will not tolerate anyone defacing, destroying or stealing campaign signs belonging to any candidate for public office,” Berlin said. “Candidates spend lots of money on campaign signage to promote their candidacy and deserve to have those signs remain intact and readable until after the elections are over.”
Hurtt spent Sunday night in the Jones County Adult Detention Center and was released on Monday afternoon, according to the jail website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.