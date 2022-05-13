What was believed to be a bazooka round from the Vietnam era was found by a child wandering around in a creek near his home in Moselle, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported. The child, identified only as Karson, brought the large anti-tank ammo round home and his parents called the JCSD to come to their home on R.V. Lindley Road. An U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team from Fort Polk, La. and officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on their way to the scene as the JCSD cordoned off the area. In September, a Howitzer round that had been dumped in a Moselle scrapyard exploded and killed Jarrell Recycling employee James Keyes, 35, of Laurel.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.