A Facebook post and a family’s pleas helped get a hit-and-run suspect’s plea deal thrown out and send the case to trial.
Deja Lindsey, 24, was about to plead guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to leaving the scene of an accident causing the death of another and receive no prison time … And then the family of the 51-year-old victim Roger Taylor spoke up.
“We are not in agreement with this plea deal,” Taylor’s sister Monica McInnis after getting permission to speak to the court.
Justice would not be served with a sentence that didn’t include prison time for the defendant, McInnis said.
“He was my baby brother, our mother’s helper,” she said, adding that he walked his niece and nephew to school every day and helped prepare their meals. He was often referred to as a “gentle giant,” she said, and spent eight months nursing an uncle back to health. That led to the VA offering him a job, she added.
“He left Jackson only to return in a body bag,” she said. “He wasn’t perfect, but he was loved by many.”
Taylor’s blood-alcohol level was .344 percent — more than four times the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle — when he was struck by the white Cadillac that Lindsey was driving in front of Taco Bell on 16th Avenue on the night of June 15, 2019, Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette told the court. Taylor died of his injuries two days later. That’s when Lindsey turned herself in at the LPD.
“Some are making this about the victim,” said C-leigh McInnis, who is Taylor’s brother-in-law, “but the statute doesn’t mention the victim, only the driver, and she admitted she willfully left the scene. We expect her to serve time. We hope the court will do the right thing rather than what’s convenient.”
The McInnises also brought to court a recent Facebook post by Lindsey that they say proves she lacks remorse and is still “threatening people.” It read, in part, that two “old white ladys” were walking in a doctor’s office, one pushing a wheelchair, and moving too slow while Lindsey was running late. Lindsey offered to push, she wrote, but they refused. “THEM OLD HOES DIDNT EVEN SAY THANK YOU,” she wrote, adding a middle-finger emoji … “next one can be walking on the side of the street and imma splash the puddle water and keep going.”
Judge Dal Williamson looked at a copy of the post and said, “I didn’t see an ounce of kindness in that.”
Lindsey’s attorney Jeannene Pacific and Bisnette had worked out a plea agreement for the defendant to get three years of probation, community service and pay $3,427.50 in court fees, including $2,500 restitution to the victim’s family. The offense can carry a sentence of five to 20 years in prison.
Bisnette said he went along with the plea because of the “intoxication of the victim” and for the sake of consistency — that’s the deal that Erik Evans got earlier this year when he pleaded guilty to striking and killing 35-year-old Candace Morgan in the Bridgewater subdivision outside of Ellisville.
The difference in this case, the judge noted, is that Morgan’s family asked for leniency for the defendant.
“The court is not bound by the victim’s family’s wishes … but it is mindful of how the family affected feels,” he said. “This is a very serious offense. After listening to the family, I’,m going to decline the plea and proceed to trial.”
Williamson reminded the family that the there are “good lawyers on both sides, and it’s possible that the defendant will be found not guilty,” and receive no punishment. The McInnnises said they understood that.
