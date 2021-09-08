Jamie Chancellor and Lynn Patrick both testified in the hearing for James Breazeale, who was trying to have his rights to own a firearm restored, but it may have been Breazeale’s Facebook posts — many of them making reference to “happy hour” with pictures of his back-porch bar and alcoholic beverages — that made the biggest statement when Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin entered them into evidence.
When Martin showed him the printouts, Breazeale said he didn’t testify that he didn’t drink.
“Wouldn’t it be prudent, if you drink and drive and kill someone, you shouldn’t drink?” Martin asked.
Breazeale said, “You shouldn’t drink and drive. If I want to have a glass of wine with my steak, it shouldn’t be a problem.”
She asked about photos of the backyard bar decked out with signs like “Welcome to the tavern” and beer brands and Breazeale in a hot tub holding a drink and his numerous references to “happy hour.”
Breazeale first responded with a hint of sarcasm, saying he didn’t have a bar at his Bridgewater home outside of Ellisville because “that would be illegal since I don’t have a license to sell alcohol.” When she clarified, Breazeale said that he and a group of friends — including a doctor — gather there to watch football.
When asked how often, he said, “Two or three times a week — I don’t count it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.