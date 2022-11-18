Most Wanted suspect who taunted JCSD with social-media post arrested
•
A man who trolled the Jones County Sheriff’s Department online wasn’t hiding under a bridge. Jenise Bolin, 31, was taken into custody on Tower Road on Thursday — the day his photo and story appeared on the front page of the Leader-Call for taunting the JCSD on its Facebook page.
Bolin was standing in his yard when Sgt. Lance Williams and Deputy Bradley Boyd went there to look for him, and Bolin “raised his hands and surrendered immediately,” according to reports.
Judge Dal Williamson had issued a bench warrant for Bolin and several others for failing to meet their obligations to Jones County Circuit Court. The JCSD asked for the public’s help locating Bolin and others. He responded to the post with this: “I know the whereabouts of the first individual. How much money Would I get if I turn him in? Asking for a friend!!!”
As Bolin was being handcuffed, he reportedly asked deputies if they got a photo of him being arrested, and when they told him yes, he asked them to “tag him on Facebook.”
Before he was taken into custody, he messaged a Leader-Call reporter, admitting that he was an addict who had been through recovery and that he was being harassed.
“I’m not a bad person jus (sic) someone who has made bad choices in life but I’ve been in the process of tryin (sic) to get everything back together for my 2 and 3 year old kids,” Bolin wrote. “The charges are old charges that has came back to bite me. I have a court date next month on it so I don’t understand why I got a warrant.”
Bolin’s original charge was possession of methamphetamine, but a couple of people posted accusations that he likes young girls. Bolin responded to one of those accusers by taunting him, too, writing to “tell (her) I said hey baby!!!!”
Deputies also took several others into custody on bench warrants, including 30-year-old Raleigh Maxey, who was out on bond after being charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after fighting with and nearly “choking out” Deputy Chase Smith on the side of a desolate roadway in April 2020.
They also picked up Kenneth Carter, 40, and Kennis Jones, 32, among others. Since March 5, 2020, when the new JCSD website went live, deputies have arrested 336 suspects on the “Most Wanted” list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.