The suspect in a theft from a Laurel business won’t face any punishment because it took more than 11 years to serve him with his indictment.
A Jones County grand jury indicted him for grand larceny in September 2009, but he wasn’t served with the papers until last year, according to a motion that was filed by his attorney Jeannene Pacific in Jones County Circuit Court.
District Attorney Tony Buckley didn’t argue against the motion, saying that based on prior decisions by the court, the case would be dismissed. There was no documentation of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department under then-Sheriff Alex Hodge tried to serve Sanders despite that fact that he should have been easy to find, Judge Dal Williamson said.
Randall Lewis Sanders was accused of stealing property worth more than $500 from One Source Supply on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue.
He is at least the 38th accused felon to have his case dismissed since January 2019, when it was discovered that the JCSD, with at least 36 of the dismissals stemming from Hodge’s tenure, had failed to serve dozens of indictments of suspects. Most had lived at or near the same address or had the same employers for years, but their indictments were labeled “unable to serve.”
In the time since he was indicted, Sanders has reported to the Mississippi Department of Correction for a prior offense, received his commercial driver’s license, worked at a local construction company, gotten a traffic ticket in Wayne County, been through “multiple safety checkpoints,” applied for a marriage license downstairs in the circuit clerk’s office and “he has a cousin on the Laurel Police Department,” Williamson said, reading from the motion.
“It’s an unduly lengthy delay, beyond reasonable, and it appears it shouldn’t have been difficult to serve Mr. Sanders,” the judge said. “I commend the new administration for getting indictments served.”
Sheriff Joe Berlin took office in January 2020 after his three-term predecessor was beaten in the Republican primary by Macon Davis.
State and U.S. Supreme Court rulings have determined that a delay of more than eight months from the time of indictment to trial is a violation of a suspect’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial.
“Eleven-and-a-half years is well over what we have seen recently,” Pacific said, adding that her client has not been in trouble with the law since the time of the indictment.
The delay is “egregiously prejudicial” to the defendant, the judge said, citing case law. “(Sanders’) right to a speedy trial was violated and the case is dismissed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.