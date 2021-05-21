A DUI was dismissed after law enforcement failed to issue an indictment for more than seven years in at least the 39th felony case to be dismissed by indictments not being served by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department under the previous administration.
Cedric Jones was arrested and charged with felony DUI in 2014, but he won’t serve time or pay fines. Jones was represented by Hattiesburg attorney Don Medley. His trial for the charge was originally set for Sept. 22.
Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson dismissed the charge because it violated Jones’ constitutional right to a speedy trial and that he could have been served in a timely manner.
“The seven-year delay is certainly a lengthy delay ... there appears to be no reason for that kind of delay and it would not have been difficult for this defendant to have been served,” Williamson said from the bench.
Jones was served with his indictment on March 12, 2021, but his DUI arrest took place in 2014. He has had no more DUIs since he was released and has held several jobs since that time. Jones worked at Howard Industries until he was injured on the job and spent a year and a half on workers' compensation.
He then left Jones County in October 2017 and moved to Moss Point and worked two different jobs before getting his current job at Ingalls Shipbuilding.
Williamson agreed it was a lengthy delay and it would be difficult for the court to not say there was some prejudice.
Jones is at least the 39th accused felon to have his case dismissed since January 2019 under former Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge, whose department had failed to serve dozens of indictments to suspects. Most had lived at or near the same address or had the same employers for years, but their indictments were labeled “unable to serve.”
