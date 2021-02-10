Case dismissed for woman accused of paying power bill with bad check
•
A woman who didn’t pay for her electric service won’t pay for the crime she was accused of either. That’s because her indictment was served almost nine years too late.
Eliza Cooley, 41, was charged with false pretense after writing a bad check in the amount of $286 to Mississippi Power in August 2010, according to Jones County Circuit Court records. A grand jury indicted her in December 2011, but the indictment was labeled “unable to serve” and returned to the file two months later.
She was finally served by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in October 2020 while she was in the custody of Laurel police on an unrelated charge.
Public defender Cruz Gray filed a motion to dismiss the case against his client for violation of her Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial. His motion noted that the indictment was served “eight years, nine months and 22 days” after the grand jury charged her with false pretense, which is a felony.
The delay “demonstrates the state’s indifference to its duty to provide the defendant with a speedy trial” and would be prejudicial to Cooley’s defense, Gray wrote.
Prosecutor Dennis Bisnette said that the defendant “moved around a little bit,” but there was no evidence that she fled or tried to avoid being served with the indictment.
Judge Dal Williamson noted that the file showed one attempt by the JCSD to serve Cooley in 2012 then “no other effort” to get the job done.
Bisnette didn’t contest the motion to dismiss. The state and U.S. Supreme Court have ruled that delays of more than eight months violate a defendant’s Sixth Amendment right.
Cooley, who was not in court for the dismissal, is at least the 35th accused felon to have a case dismissed since January 2019. That’s when it was discovered that the JCSD, under then-Sheriff Alex Hodge, had failed to serve dozens of indictments of suspects who shouldn’t have been hard to find. Most of them had lived at or near the same address or had the same employers for years, but their indictments were labeled “unable to serve.”
Williamson and Bisnette both said that the serving of indictments has improved since Sgt. Bobby Moree took over that task after that problem was brought to light under the previous administration.
