Facebook personality charged with threatening conservation officer online
Carl Ray Holifield and his Facebook followers really have something to cluck about now.
The Jones County turkey hunter who is known for making videos that depict him as a poacher while poking fun at wildlife laws and officers apparently took his social-media shenanigans a step too far.
Officials with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and state Attorney General’s Office are now crying “fowl,” accusing Holifield of making online threats against a conservation officer who cited him for a duck-hunting violation more than a year ago.
Holifield, 48, appeared in Jones County Circuit Court in Ellisville on Tuesday morning and was arraigned for intimidating a witness. Judge Dal Williamson viewed some of the videos in court and had them shut off after Holifield referred to the arresting officer as “a f - - - ing leprechaun riding on a rainbow.” He also referred to the officer’s wife as “Miss Piggy.”
But it was the threats that Holifield made to any officers who dared come to his home in the Glade Community that spurred a formal charge and led a Jones County grand jury to indict him last month. The judge set his bond at $125,000. Holfield was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center just after 10:30 a.m. and was released after posting bond about a half-hour later.
Holifield sat in court with his head down, appearing to plug his ears as the videos played.
But he appears to be making a “duck lips” face in his mugshot that was posted on the Jones County jail website — perhaps because he was ticketed for duck-hunting without a duck stamp. His indictment was served by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department when he came to court, but the Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case. The trial was set for May 25, and he faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.
“Carl Ray Holifield did harass or intimidate or attempt to threaten, harass or intimidate Officer Keith Jones of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries & Parks, a witness or a person reasonably expected to be a witness, against the peace and dignity of the State of Mississippi” on Jan. 30, 2022 in Jones County, according to the indictment of grand jurors that was filed Feb. 15.
The saga has been playing out on Holfield’s Facebook page for months, and he’s been selling “Free Carlray” t-shirts to pay for his legal defense. He is being represented by attorney Wade Underwood of Smith County. Holifield’s followers have been posting “Free Carl Ray” and claiming that his constitutional right to free speech is what’s being gobbled up. His videos — some of which have more than 20,000 views — show him firing a shotgun in the air while holding a beer, mounted turkeys in the background, saying that he’s going on private property and shooting as many turkeys as he can, thumbing his nose at legal limits.
The videos that officials claim are threatening have been removed, and Holifield and his wife Michelle have been uncharacteristically silent on his page since being released. He did not respond to an inbox message seeking comment.
“He makes videos for social media pretending to be a poacher” and the content is “made up strictly for views and giggles,” supporter Trent Blackwood wrote, comparing what Holifield does to comedian Jeff Foxworthy’s “incomplete Deer Hunter” series. “They are stepping all over his freedom of speech because his pride is hurt. He never threatened any of them. Just hurt their pride.”
A video of a MDWFP Commission meeting from last March also has Holifield’s supporters yelping that the agency is being overly sensitive and making an example of him. Audio of an unidentified official refers to a social-media post made by “an idiot named Carl Holifield making threatening statements toward officers.” He goes on to say that he had recently attended a meeting of conservation officers from across the country, and they were asking him about Holifield.
“He’s known nationwide,” the official said of Holifield. “We’d like to let this gentleman know that this department is not going to tolerate those types of egregious actions” and that the state will “use every resource available to arrest and prosecute him under whichever legal statute is appropriate. We need to set a precedent that we are not going to tolerate it.
“Our conservation officers are in the field every day putting their lives on the line, so we owe them that. We can’t have people on social media threatening our officers and bringing their family members into the equation. We need to put this guy in jail.”
When asked what caused Holifield’s posts to rise from the level of objectionable to criminal, a spokeswoman for the AG’s office replied, “We do not comment on active cases.”
