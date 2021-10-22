Gorgeous weather brings out the crowds for Fall Tyme Festival
The first weekend of crisp fall weather brought out the people all over the Free State last weekend for events such as the PDI Reunion, Headrick Memorial Ride and the Moselle Elementary School homecoming parade.
Down Highway 15 South at Landrum's Homestead and Village, throngs of people took a step back in time to see demonstrations on life in the 18th century. Blacksmith Daniel Walker conducted demonstrations in one of the many Landrum's attractions. Crowds filled the "streets" of Landrum's.
