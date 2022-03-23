From staff reports
Firefighters were able to stop flames from spreading to a large portion of a burning house in North Laurel to prevent a total loss on Tuesday night.
Volunteers from Shady Grove and Sharon responded to the 911 call at 4208 University Avenue, at the corner of Forrest Hills Drive, just north of the city limits.
Verlinda January was cooking and her husband was asleep when one of their children noticed a smoky smell. She couldn’t find the source of the smell inside, so she walked outside and saw heavy smoke surrounding the home and fire coming through the roof.
“Firefighters did an excellent job of quickly containing the blaze and saving much of the Januarys' home,” said Dana Bumgardner, spokeswoman for the Jones County Fire Council.
One firefighter sustained minor injuries but declined transport to the hospital after being evaluated by EMServ Ambulance. No other injuries were reported. The Jones County Sheriff's Department and Dixie Electric also responded.
