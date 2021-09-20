A Laurel woman and her four children escaped their burning home on Sunday thanks to an alert neighbor.
Nicole Quarles and her children were inside the house at 34 Chickasaw Lane just before noon when an unidentified neighbor who had been working on his vehicle saw smoke and flames and immediately let them know so they could safely escape.
“In large part thanks to the neighbor, no injuries occurred,” according tp the report.
The utility room, carport and a car inside of it were engulfed in flames when units from Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer arrived, and fire was spreading into the living room and kitchen.
“Thanks to the quick work of the firefighters, fire damage to the bedrooms of the room was minimized,” according to the report.
Dixie Electric Power Association also responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.