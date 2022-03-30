Vickie Michelle Dial worked hard at being a mother and grandmother all her life … and now her daughters are trying to return the favor, with heavy hearts, to raise money to cover her funeral expenses.
Dial was one of two Laurel women killed in a crash on Interstate 59 over the weekend. She was 49.
“She was the sweetest, most caring lady … an amazing mom and grandmother,” Misty Broadway said. “Before she passed, we got the chance to hang out and go to Walmart with my two babies, and we laughed and joked while looking at makeup. Me and my sister and my husband and her grandbabies will miss her more than anything.”
The unexpected expense of her untimely death has them scrambling to raise at least $8,000 by today (Thursday) to cover expenses for the funeral. A graveside service is expected to be Saturday or Sunday at Florence Congregational Methodist Church in Sandersville, where she grew up.
“She was a full-time homemaker and worked her butt off making sure everything and everyone was taken care of,” Broadway said.
That’s why they are working hard for her to fulfill her wish of being buried next to her father. A fundraising account was set up and they are accepting funds via PayPal (@rickycolebroadway), but Broadway wasn’t just waiting for a handout. She was working hard to make chocolate treats and gather other items to sell to help raise money, despite the overwhelming grief she is feeling.
“She always taught me to be about others and not myself, and to always work for what I need,” Broadway said. “I hate asking around for help, but I’m trying to sell things, and my friends donated paintings and decals for me to sell to make money, so I owe them a huge thank you because I could never repay them.”
Her husband Ricky is a truck driver, but he hasn’t been able to work while tending to his wife.
“If I’m alone, I break down,” she said. “He’s been there more than I can thank him for.”
Her sister Heather Blue lives in Jones County but is in Alabama now, Broadway said Tuesday.
Janice Monk, 43, and Dial, both of Laurel, were passengers in a pickup that was involved in the fatal crash near mile marker 105, just north of Sandersville, around 8:35 p.m. Saturday. Four more people were injured, one critically.
“The people in the truck were her friends and boyfriend,” Broadway said, adding that they have been in her family’s prayers.
“Janice Monk’s family has been helping me as well, even though they are hurting. I’m grateful for them,” she said.
Broadway remembered her mother as a “stubborn sweet lady” who loved coffee and fishing, “but she wasn’t a morning person.”
All of her family and friends are mourning right now, but there are plenty of good times to remember, too, she said.
“She loved it when I would do her makeup and dye her hair,” Broadway said, “and that’s why I’m doing her makeup and hair for the funeral … or I’m gonna try because I know she would want me to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.