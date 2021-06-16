Virtual shower for Napiers’ 2nd child gives 650 items, $7,500 to clinic supporting new parents
After HGTV “Home Town” stars Ben and Erin Napier welcomed their second child Mae Napier on May 28, the couple made a special request to help other mothers in Jones County.
In the Mercantile Co. Blog, the Napiers requested that fans and community members help welcome Mae with a virtual shower — but not for Mae. Instead, the Napiers requested that fans and wellwishers send items or make monetary donations to Choices Clinic in Laurel — a faith-based clinic that offers medical services to pregnant women and new moms. In just two weeks through the virtual shower, the Napiers’ fan base donated more than 650 items on Choices Clinic’s Amazon Wish List and $7,500 in cash, welcoming Mae into the world.
The week leading up to the expected arrival of baby Mae, the clinic was notified that the Napiers wanted to direct fans to send gifts in honor of baby Mae to Choices Clinic instead of to them, said Brittany Sherman, director of Choice Clinic.
“This was such amazing news for our organization, which relies on monetary and baby-item donations from our community,” Sherman said. “Once Ben and Erin announced Mae's arrival and published the request for donations on their Laurel Mercantile blog, we began seeing a huge response of people buying items from our Amazon Wish List.”
The clinic’s wish list consisted of baby and maternity items, along with medical and office supplies to keep the clinic running. Choices Clinic of Laurel offers medical services, education and emotional support for new parents in the Laurel area. The funds raised by fans and community members will allow Choices Clinic to provide free and confidential pregnancy testing, limited ultrasounds, STI testing and treatment, pregnancy options counseling and essential supplies.
When moms attend clinic group classes, they earn vouchers to be used in our Blessing Center, Sherman said.
“Our Blessing Center is filled with everything a baby needs, including diapers, wipes, clothes, bath items and even baby equipment such as car seats, strollers and more,” she said. “Last year, we gave over 600 baby items to our clients through our material assistance/group class program. “
Choices Clinic will use all of the monetary donations and items to help new moms and help the clinic provide its services. The donations will allow the clinic to keep its Blessing Center stocked up on all baby and mama needs for a while, Sherman said.
“The impact of what Ben and Erin have done for our organization is immeasurable,” Sherman said. “The response from the fans and the outpouring support they have shown is truly touching.”
People from across the country even sent notes with personal stories about why they wanted to give to Choices Clinic, Sherman said.
“These generous gifts are appreciated more than words can express,” she said.
