Bay Springs-based TEC has completed another project in Mize.
This 55-mile project will deliver high-speed internet to more than 400 customers by providing access to Gigabit speed broadband. The completed project will expand fast-fiber internet to more than 23,000 families and businesses in rural Mississippi, making services such as distance education and telemedicine faster and more dependable.
TEC was one of 386 competing companies in the November 2020 Federal Communications Commission auction, which awarded $9 billion for the provision of broadband internet to unserved and underserved areas throughout the United States.
TEC, with the assistance of the FCC, will fund the building and delivery of broadband access to Copiah, Covington, Jasper, Lawrence, Lincoln, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson and Smith counties.
“We are excited to have completed another 55 miles of broadband infrastructure in Mize,” said Joey Garner, president and CEO of TEC. “In today’s world, so many services are dependent on fast, reliable internet. TEC is proud that we can bring this access to our customers in that area.”
