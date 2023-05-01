More than a year after leading local law enforcement on a chase that reached 130 mph, David Dazell Keyes was even talking fast when he made it to Jones County Circuit Court in handcuffs and shackles.
“Good morning, how y’all doing?” he said, surprising court officials with his unusually cheerful demeanor. “I just got saved ... I’ve changed my life.”
Keyes, 23, of Collins was ordered to serve three years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to felony fleeing. He admitted to leading law enforcement on a chase that spanned approximately 50 miles and involved multiple agencies on a November night in 2021. It started in Covington County on Highway 84 West and Jones County deputies jumped into the pursuit around West Jones Elementary.
Keyes continued to drive the Kia Rio into Laurel, after reportedly almost striking a Jones County Sheriff’s Department cruiser, and Laurel police joined the chase as the speeding car hit 16th Avenue to Interstate 59. LPD Officer Macon Davis caught up to the Kia as it “swerved in and out of traffic and between cars” and passed vehicles in the emergency lane. Ellisville police joined the chase on the interstate as it continued past Moselle. Forrest County units were reportedly setting up at the Evelyn Gandy Parkway but Keyes — who had a Laurel woman in the car with him — finally stopped just before Exit 78.
Judge Dal Williamson told Keyes that he put numerous people in the community in danger and asked why he fled.
“I was scared, your honor,” Keyes said.
The judge said he was hesitant to go along with the three-year sentence that was recommended in the plea agreement, noting that Keyes has a previous felony conviction for shooting into a vehicle in Covington County. Williamson warned Keyes that if he does get a third felony conviction, he would likely be sentenced as a habitual offender — with no chance for early release — and possibly face life in prison.
“You’ll never see me again, your honor,” he said. “My word is my bond. God bless you.”
Keyes was represented by public defender Matt Sherman. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin. The maximum sentence for felony fleeing is 10 years.
In addition to the prison time, Keyes will have to spend two years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay court fees and fines of $1,927.50.
“David Keyes chose to endanger himself, his passenger, law enforcement officers and civilians by fleeing a traffic stop,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said at the time. “Teamwork by pursuing deputies and police officers and great coordination with Jones County EOC 911 dispatchers led to a safe conclusion to this high-speed pursuit.”
