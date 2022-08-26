Failing superintendents being paid more than most governors
•
The Mississippi Center for Public Policy released its annual Fat Cat Report this week, providing the public with a list of the state's highest-paid officials.
The superintendent of D-rated McComb School District (2,232 students) makes a higher salary than the governor of Florida (population of 21 million), according to a new report published by the Mississippi Center for Public Policy.
The Mississippi Fat Cat report, an annual overview of the highest-paid public officials in the state, shows that Mississippi’s “Fat Cats” are getting fatter and receiving large pay increases. While McComb consistently remains a D-rated school district, its superintendent makes $182,362 per year, a 12-percent increase from last year.
“The public has a right to know how public money gets spent,” said Douglas Carswell, president and CEO of the MCPP. “Our report shows that salaries for top public officials in our state are rising fast. The Fat Cats are getting fatter.”
Mississippi’s 50 highest-paid Fat Cats make more than America’s 50 state governors. More Fat Cats means fewer nurses, teachers and police officers, and these high-paid officials are largely unaccountable, with only four of the 50 being elected. School district superintendents dominate this Fat Cat list.
Of the 50 highest-paid public officials, 26 are school superintendents, many of whom are from southern Mississippi. For example, Harrison County School District’s superintendent received a 19-percent increase from last year to this year, now making a $190,304 yearly salary.
While the superintendents of A-rated school districts such as Petal School District, Ocean Springs School District and Gulfport School District make $200,000, $185,000 and $165,000, respectively, a teacher’s aide from Moss Point Separate School District makes $170,000 per year.
Several state officials saw increases as well, such as the public relations team leader for the Department of Education, who received a 128-percent raise, amounting to yearly pay of $160,425, and the executive director of the Department of Transportation, who makes $183,000, a 45 percent increase from last year.
To combat the excessive spending, MCPP listed several policy proposals in its report to hold public officials accountable, including legislative-approved salary increases, salary formulas for superintendents, amending the Mississippi code and capping public-sector pay to that below the governor’s pay.
“In summary, the report shows that government waste does not happen in a vacuum,” Carswell said. “An overpaid bureaucrat is ultimately feeding off the pocketbooks of citizens. It’s time to put the Mississippi Fat Cats on a diet of lower salaries so that taxpayer dollars can be protected from waste.”
