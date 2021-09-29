While a Laurel Police officer was on her way to assist another officer at a crash scene on I-59, a fatal wreck occurred in front of her police cruiser.
Jimmy Harris, 54, of Wayne County was pronounced dead on the scene, Jones County Coroner Burl Hall confirmed.
“Our thoughts go out to the family and the truck driver in this tragedy,” said Police Chief Tommy Cox.
Harris died Tuesday afternoon when he crashed his car into the back of an 18-wheeler. LPD officer Regina Newton was trying to get to an accident that occurred on I-59 near Wayne Farms and Chantilly Street around 5:55 p.m. There was heavy traffic and an 18-wheeler had stopped in the fast lane. A white car driven by Harris whipped around Newton and crashed into the back of the stationary 18-wheeler, according to the report.
At the time of the accident, LPD and other agencies were assisting with five other accidents on I-59.
“Officer Newton did a good job, working a scene that happened right in front of her in heavy traffic while trying to get to another scene,” Cox said.
