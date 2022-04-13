A Waynesboro man was killed in a crash on Highway 84 East late Monday afternoon, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported.
Saauntel L. Odon, 34, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt eastbound in the Beat Four Community of Wayne County when he collided with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram driven by 21-year-old Matthew K. Brewer of Richton. Odon was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details or circumstances of the crash were reported by MHP.
Meanwhile, the investigation into a crash that killed two Jones Countians on Interstate 59 last month is ongoing, MHP spokesman Sgt. Chase Elkins confirmed.
“The speed, impairment and charges are all currently being investigated, and the results of the investigation will be turned over to the district attorney’s office,” Elkins said.
Vickie Dial, 49, and Janice Monk, 43, both died in the March 26 crash on the interstate just north of Sandersville. They were passengers in a 1992 Ford F150 pickup that was being driven by 48-year-old Jason Bloodsworth of Laurel. The pickup was towing another vehicle on a trailer.
They were struck by a 2013 Cadillac XTS that was being driven by 27-year-old Derrick Pruitt of Laurel. There are reports that Pruitt was trying to pass the pickup and trailer on the right shoulder and that he was traveling at a high rate of speed. There were also reports that he was impaired, but since he was transported to the hospital, blood would have been taken there, so it would take time to get results from a toxicology test, officials confirmed.
The pickup driver’s wife Valorie Bloodworth, 48, received severe injuries and another passenger, 53-year-old Bobby Lovett, had what were described as moderate injuries.
“I don’t understand how I walked away,” Jason Bloodworth said. “It was a horrific accident. Hugging the steering wheel is the only thing that saved me.”
All of the people in the pickup were “lifelong friends,” so it’s been tough, he said.
His wife was still hospitalized last week and had surgery for a broken pelvis, he said.
The driver of the Cadillac had no insurance, according to reports.
